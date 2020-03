BRIEF-ASIC Says Societe Generale Securities Australia Charged With Breaching Client Money Obligations

March 18 (Reuters) - Australian Securities & Investments Commission:

* AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES & INVESTMENTS COMMISSION SAYS SOCIETE GENERALE SECURITIES AUSTRALIA PTY LTD CHARGED WITH BREACHING CLIENT MONEY OBLIGATIONS

* ASIC ALLEGES THAT BETWEEN DEC 2014 & SEPT 2018 SOCIETE GENERALE SECURITIES AUSTRALIA FAILED TO COMPLY WITH CLIENT MONEY OBLIGATIONS

* AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES & INVESTMENTS COMMISSION SAYS MAXIMUM PENALTY FOR EACH CHARGE IS 250 PENALTY UNITS, ABOUT $45,000