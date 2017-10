Oct 12 (Reuters) - ASIT BIOTECH SA:

* ‍ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF ITS FIRST CLINICAL DATA WITH GP-ASIT+™ IN JOURNAL OF ALLERGY AND CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY (JACI)​

* AUTHORS CONCLUDE THAT GP-ASIT+ IS POTENTIAL CANDIDATE FOR ALLERGEN IMMUNOTHERAPY (AIT) AND TO BE FURTHER VALIDATED IN AIT TRIALS‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2gzqrMb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)