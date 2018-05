BRIEF-Asit Biotech Announces Validation Of Its Patient Blood Cell In Vitro Selection Platform

May 2 (Reuters) - ASIT BIOTECH SA:

* ANNOUNCES VALIDATION OF ITS PATIENT BLOOD CELL IN VITRO SELECTION PLATFORM FOR ITS NEW PRODUCT CANDIDATES AND FILING OF A EUROPEAN PATENT APPLICATION

* DURING A FIRST PHASE III TRIAL DURING A FIRST PHASE III TRIAL (BTT009) CLINICAL EFFICACY OF GP-ASIT+ WAS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANTLY CONFIRMED

* EFFICACY WAS SUPPORTED BY IMMUNOLOGICAL RESULTS OBTAI EFFICACY WAS SUPPORTED BY IMMUNOLOGICAL RESULTS OBTAINED ON GROUP OF PATIENTS TREATED AT GHENT UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

* SELECTION METHOD DEVELOPED BY ASIT BIOTECH HAS BEEN CLAIMED IN A PATENT APPLICATION FILED IN EUROPE ON 30 APRIL 2018

Source text for Eikon: