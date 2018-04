April 16 (Reuters) - ASKA Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it will set up a pharmaceutical JV with Omnicare Drugs India Private Limited, in India, in May

* Says the JV will be capitalized at $12.5 million

* Says it will hold 30 percent stake in the JV

