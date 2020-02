Feb 28 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ASKLEPIOS AND RHÖN-KLINIKUM FOUNDER JOIN FORCES: AGREEMENT ON JOINT VENTURE AND TAKEOVER OFFER FOR RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

* ASKLEPIOS KLINIKEN - COMPANY FOUNDER EUGEN MÜNCH AND ASKLEPIOS POOL COMBINED SHAREHOLDING TOTALING ALMOST 50% OF RHÖN-KLINIKUM IN A JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)