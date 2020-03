BRIEF-Asklepios Kliniken Says Asklepios-Muench JV Gets Targeted Voting Rights Majority In Rhoen Klinikum

March 4 (Reuters) - Asklepios Kliniken GmbH:

* DGAP-NEWS: ASKLEPIOS KLINIKEN: ASKLEPIOS-MÜNCH JOINT VENTURE ATTAINS TARGETED VOTING RIGHTS MAJORITY IN RHÖN

* HAS ACQUIRED A FURTHER BLOCK OF SHARES REPRESENTING APPROX. 1.08% OF VOTING RIGHTS IN RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG AT A PRICE OF EUR 18.00

* JOINT VENTURE WITH RHÖN FOUNDER EUGEN MÜNCH HAS THUS ALREADY SECURED JUST OVER A 50% VOTING RIGHTS MAJORITY IN RHÖN BEFORE VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER COMMENCES