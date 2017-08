July 6 (Reuters) - ASKNET AG:

* ASKNET AGM DECIDES TO REDUCE CAPITAL

* ‍ORDINARY CAPITAL REDUCTION WILL MAKE IT POSSIBLE TO OFFSET NET LOSS POSTED IN BALANCE SHEET AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 AND TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY'S EQUITY CAPITAL​

* NOMINAL CAPITAL REDUCTION WILL BE MADE IN A 10:1 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT