BRIEF-Asknet FY Gross Profits Down By 5 Pct At EUR 8.52 Mln

April 13 (Reuters) - ASKNET AG:

* OUTLOOK 2018: RISING GROSS PROFITS, POSITIVE EBT AND REVENUE GROWTH ACROSS ALL LINES OF BUSINESS

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) PICK UP NOTICEABLY TO 0.58 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: -1.83 MILLION EUROS)

* AT 68.75 MILLION EUROS, GROUP’S FY TOTAL OUTPUT REMAINED AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL (69.37 MILLION EUROS)

* FY GROSS PROFITS DECLINED BY 5 PERCENT TO 8.52 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 8.92 MILLION EUROS)

* FY CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS AFTER TAXES (EAT) IMPROVED TO 67 THOUSAND EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: -2.50 MILLION EUROS)