Jan 19 (Reuters) - ASKNET AG:

* ‍POSITIVE CONSOLIDATED RESULT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017​

* ‍2017 GROSS PROFIT WILL STILL BE WEAKER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* NOW 2017 SLIGHTLY POSITIVE OPERATING RESULT (EBT) IS EXPECTED

* ‍PERFORMANCE OF ASKNET HAD ALSO BEEN ENHANCED WITH POSITIVE EFFECT FROM SYNERGIES WITH NATIVE SA​

* ASKNET - GROSS PROFIT WILL TO BE WEAKER THAN YEAR AGO DUE TO SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN DEMAND FOR MAJOR CUSTOMER‘S SOFTWARE RELEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)