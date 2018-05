May 3 (Reuters) - asknet AG:

* CEO TOBIAS KAULFUSS WILL LEAVE THE EXECUTIVE BOARD FOR THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND IS NOMINATED FOR SUPERVISORY BOARD ELECTION

* TOBIAS KAULFUSS WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CEO OF COMPANY AT END OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 28

* HIS RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY SERGEY SKATERSHCHIKOV, CURRENT CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)