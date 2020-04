April 15 (Reuters) - Askoll Eva SpA:

* EXTENDS SUSPENSION OF BUSINESS ACTIVITY UNTIL MAY 4 AFTER ITALY’S DECREE ON COVID-19 CONTAINMENT

* TO DATE, GUIDANCE FOR 2020-2021 PERIOD SEEM NO LONGER CURRENT, WITHOUT PREJUDICE TO ANY FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS THAT ARE NOT YET FORESEEABLE AT PRESENT