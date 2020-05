May 13 (Reuters) - ASL Marine Holdings Ltd:

* MTI IMPOSED QUOTA LIMITING TOTAL NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES WORKING UNDER GROUP’S CORE OPERATING UNITTO 100 ON 20 APRIL

* EXPECTS ABOUT 40% REDUCTION IN MONTHLY SHIPREPAIR &SHIPCHARTERING REVENUE FOR 4Q FY2020

* 60 DORMITORY WORKERS SELECTED ON RANDOM BASIS NOT TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)