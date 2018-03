March 26 (Reuters) - Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* ‍ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS FILES FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN U.S.​

* ‍ASLAN HAS APPLIED TO LIST ITS ADSS ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER TRADING SYMBOL “ASLN”​

* ‍LEERINK PARTNERS AND PIPER JAFFRAY & CO. ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR THIS OFFERING​