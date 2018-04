BRIEF-ASM International Q1 Net Earnings Decrease to 15.0 Million Euros

April 19 (Reuters) - ASM INTERNATIONAL NV:

* Q1 NET EARNINGS EUR 15.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NEW ORDERS EUR 206.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 200 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 159.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 166 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT EUR 11.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.1 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FOR Q2, ON A CURRENCY COMPARABLE LEVEL, WE EXPECT SALES OF EUR 200-230 MILLION

* FOR Q2, ON A CURRENCY COMPARABLE LEVEL, WE EXPECT AN ORDER INTAKE OF EUR 160-200 MILLION

* AIMS TO OUTGROW THE WAFER FAB EQUIPMENT MARKET IN 2018

* BROAD RANGES FOR Q2 REFLECT SOME UNCERTAINTY AROUND EXACT TIMING OF INDIVIDUAL TOOLS.

* PROPOSAL TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.80 PER COMMON SHARE

* PROPOSAL TO DISTRIBUTE EUR 4.00 PER COMMON SHARE

* ESTIMATE GROSS MARGIN IN Q2 TO SHOW SUBSTANTIAL IMPROVEMENT BRINGING IT BACK AGAIN IN RANGE OF LOW TO MID 40’S - CEO

* PROPOSAL TO CANCEL 6 MILLION TREASURY SHARES