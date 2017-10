BRIEF-ASM International Q3 operating result misses Reuters poll

Oct 31 (Reuters) - ASM INTERNATIONAL NV:

* ‍CONTINUE TO EXPECT A CLEAR YEAR-ON-YEAR IMPROVEMENT IN SINGLE WAFER ALD MARKET IN 2017​

* Q3 NEW ORDERS OF EUR 160.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 160 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* ‍FOR Q4, ON A CURRENCY COMPARABLE LEVEL, EXPECTS SALES OF EUR 190-210 MILLION AND AN ORDER INTAKE OF EUR 170-190 MILLION​

* Q3 NET EARNINGS EUR ‍​ 42.2MLN VERSUS EUR 33.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET SALES OF EUR 185.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 178 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 OPERATING RESULT OF EUR ‍​25.7 MLN VS EUR 27.1 MLN IN REUTERS POLL

* ‍AIM TO OUTGROW WAFER FAB EQUIPMENT MARKET IN 2018​

* ‍WE EXPECT OUR GROSS MARGIN TO NORMALIZE AGAIN IN COURSE OF 2018 - CEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)