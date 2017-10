Sept 22 (Reuters) - ASM INTERNATIONAL NV:

* ‍WILL COMMENCE A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF ASMI‘S COMMON SHARES UP TO EUR 250 MILLION​

* SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM TO START ON SEPT 21

* PROGRAM TO END WHEN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF COMMON SHARES ACQUIRED BY ASMI REACHES EUR 250 MILLION OR ON NOV 25, 2018