BRIEF-ASM Pacific Technology Posts 2019 Net Profit Of HK$622.4 Mln

ASM Pacific Technology Ltd:

** 2019 NET PROFIT OF HK$622.4 MLN, DOWN 071.9% OVER 2018

** TOTAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR YEAR 2019 WILL BE HK$2.00 PER SHARE

** 2019 GROUP REVENUE OF US$2.03 BLN, DOWN 18.8% OVER 2018

** ANTICIPATE CO WILL LOSE AROUND 1/3 OF PRODUCTION CAPACITIES IN CHINA IN Q1 2020

** ANTICIPATE Q1 2020 GROUP REVENUE WILL BE IN RANGE OF BETWEEN US$370 MLN TO US$450 MLN

** EXPECTS GROUP WILL RECORD LOSS FOR Q1 2020

** GROUP’S MANUFACTURING AND SALES OPERATIONS AND SUPPLY CHAINS WERE DISRUPTED AS A RESULT OF COVID OUTBREAK

** STILL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC THAT Q1 2020 GROUP BOOKING WOULD ACHIEVE A YOY GROWTH

** RELOCATION OF LEAD FRAME OPERATIONS STARTED IN Q1 2020 AND IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE BY MID-2021

** GROUP ALSO DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE MIS BUSINESS IN Q1 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: