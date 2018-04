April 20 (Reuters) - Asm Pacific Technology Ltd:

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$617.8 MILLION VERSUS HK$736 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE HK$4.35 BILLION VERSUS HK$3.76 BILLION

* SEES GROUP BILLING IN Q2 IN RANGE OF $650 MILLION-$710 MILLION

* EXPECTS Q2 GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE OVER Q1 THIS YEAR