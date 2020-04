BRIEF-ASM Pacific Technology Says Qtrly Net Profit Decreased 76.6%

April 22 (Reuters) - ASM Pacific Technology Ltd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT OF HK$25.4 MILLION DECREASED 76.6% OVER PCP

* QTRLY GROUP REVENUE OF US$434.2 MILLION, DOWN 7.6%

* SEES REVENUE IN Q2 2020 IN RANGE OF US$500 MILLION TO US$580 MILLION

* SEES Q2 BOOKINGS TO DECLINE IN DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENT QOQ DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* SEES GROUP’S GROSS MARGIN IN RANGE OF 34.5% TO 36.5% FOR Q2 2020

* CONTINUES TO SEE STRONG BOOKING MOMENTUM FOR MATERIALS SEGMENT IN APRIL MTD

* EXPECTS DEMAND FROM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY & DATA CENTER RELATED APPLICATIONS TO CONTINUE IN TERMS OF BILLINGS