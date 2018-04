April 26 (Reuters) - Asmallworld AG:

* ASMALLWORLD AG (ASWN) ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF CALL OPTION AGREEMENT FOR LUXURY TRAVEL COMMUNITY

* ENTERED INTO A CALL OPTION AGREEMENT WITH A SUBSCRIPTION-BASED LUXURY TRAVEL COMMUNITY OPERATING MAINLY IN DACH REGION

* HAS UNTIL NOVEMBER 30TH 2018 TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION AND ACQUIRETHE COMPANY

* ASMALLWORLD WILL EXPLORE VARIOUS ACQUISITION FINANCING OPTIONS

* FINAL PURCHASE PRICE IS UP TO EUR 30 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: