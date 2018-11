BRIEF-ASMALLWORLD AG calls an extraordinary general assembly to elect Alexander Koenig as new Board member

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Asmallworld AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: ASMALLWORLD AG: ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) CALLS AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY TO ELECT ALEXANDER KOENIG AS NEW BOARD MEMBER, AND TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL

* BOARD PROPOSES AN INCREASE OF COMPANY’S AUTHORIZED CAPITAL, FROM ABOUT 1.3 MILLION SHARES TO 3.5 MILLION SHARES

* ASMALLWORLD- WHILE CO HAD CHF 5 MILLION OF REVENUE AND A PROFITABILITY OF CHF -2.4 MILLION IN 2017, IN 2019, COMPANY EXPECTS TO CROSS CHF 10 MILLION REVENUE MARK

* ASMALLWORLD- FIRST CLASS & MORE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER CHF 2.5M IN FREE CASH-FLOW IN FULL-YEAR 2018, A NUMBER EXPECTED TO RISE FURTHER IN 2019