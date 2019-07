BRIEF-Asmallworld AG Says Expects 40% Revenue Increase For H1 2019

July 25 (Reuters) - Asmallworld AG:

* EXPECTS A 40% REVENUE INCREASE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019 AND CONFIRMS FULL YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE OF CHF 12-12.5M

* H1 2019 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO COME IN AT CHF 5.5 MILLION, COMPARED TO CHF 3.9 MILLION IN FIRST SIX MONTHS LAST YEAR

* IN H1, COMPANY GREW ITS MEMBER BASE FROM 47’800 TO 54’900 WHICH REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE

* EXPECTS ITS EBITDA RESULT TO HAVE IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE YEAR,COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR