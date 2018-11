Nov 15 (Reuters) - Asmallworld AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) STRENGTHENS THE GROUP’S EXECUTIVE TEAM WITH ALEXANDER KOENIG WHO WILL JOIN AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF FIRST CLASS & MORE INTERNATIONAL AG

* TINO KOEHLER TO STEP DOWN FROM ASMALLWORLD AG'S EXECUTIVE TEAM, EFFECTIVE FEB. 15, 2019