March 25 (Reuters) - Asmallworld AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: ASMALLWORLD AG BOARD PROPOSES MICHAEL MANZ AS NEW CHAIRMAN

* SHAREHOLDERS WILL VOTE ON BOARD NOMINATIONS AT AGM ON 17^TH APRIL 2020

* CURRENT CHAIRMAN PATRICK LIOTARD-VOGT HAS DECIDED NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION