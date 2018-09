BRIEF-Asmallworld Buys First Class & More International

Sept 25 (Reuters) - ASMALLWORLD AG:

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF FIRST CLASS & MORE

* TRANSACTION WILL SIGNIFICANTLY ACCELERATE ASMALLWORLD AG’S REVENUE GROWTH AND COMBINES TWO COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES WITH STRONG REVENUE SYNERGIES

* EXERCISED CALL-OPTION TO ACQUIRE 100% OF FIRST CLASS & MORE INTERNATIONAL

* ACQUISITION WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE AS OF OCTOBER 5

* WILL PURCHASE FIRST CLASS & MORE FOR AN IMMEDIATE PAYMENT OF EUR 10.5M ON EXECUTION DATE PLUS 820,000 EXISTING SHARES

* TOTAL ACQUISITION PRICE MAY INCREASE BY UP TO EUR 7 MILLION UNTIL 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)