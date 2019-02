Feb 1 (Reuters) - ASMALLWORLD AG:

* ACQUIRES LUXURYBARED, A TRAVEL BOOKING PLATFORM SPECIALISED IN LUXURY TRAVEL

* LUCA SCHENK IS STEPPING DOWN FROM COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS DUE TO PERSONAL REASONS

* PLANS TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE LUXURYBARED UNDER ITS OWN BRAND AND GO-TO-MARKET STRATEGY

* TRANSACTION WAS SETTLED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED CONSIDERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: