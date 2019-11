Nov 21 (Reuters) - ASMALLWORLD AG:

* FURTHER EXPANDED ITS TRAVEL OFFERING BY ENTERING A GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH HYATT HOTELS & RESORTS

* AGREEMENT WILL MAKE ASMALLWORLD TRAVEL, A FULLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF ASMALLWORLD AG, A PREFERRED PARTNER FOR HYATT’S LUXURY HOTEL BRANDS

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO LAUNCH THIS NEW SERVICE IN EARLY 2020