Aug 20 (Reuters) - Asmallworld AG:

* EXPECTS TO BE PROFITABLE FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

* SAYS COMPANY BELIEVES IT IS ON TRACK TO REACH ITS GOAL OF 56’000 TO 58’000 MEMBERS BY END OF YEAR

* SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE OF CHF 12-12.5M FOR FULL YEAR.

* IN FIRST HALF OF 2018, COMPANY REPORTED A LOSS OF CHF 1.4 MILLION AT EBITDA LEVEL

* BASED ON PRELIMINARY FIGURES, CO EXPECTS TO BE PROFITABLE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019, IN TERMS OF EBITDA AS WELL AS NET INCOME