May 30 (Reuters) - Asmallworld AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX: ASWN) COMPLETED SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF 725’000 NEWLY REGISTERED SHARES, GENERATING GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROX. CHF 8.3 MILLION

* NET PROCEEDS OF CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE USED TO FINANCE INVESTMENT OR ACQUISITION PROJECTS