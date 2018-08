Aug 30 (Reuters) - ASMALLWORLD AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) GREW H1 REVENUE BY 112%; BALANCE SHEET WITH A CASH POSITION OF CHF 9.4M

* FOR H1 2018, REVENUE CAME IN AT CHF 3.9M VERSUS CHF 1.8M IN H1 2017, AN INCREASE OF 112% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* EBITDA FOR H1 STOOD AT CHF -1.4M (VERSUS. CHF -0.8M IN H1 2017)