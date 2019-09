BRIEF-Asmallworld H1 Net Result Turns To Profit Of CHF 0.3 Million

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Asmallworld AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: ASMALLWORLD AG GREW H1 REVENUE BY 45% AND REACHED POSITIVE EBITDA AND NET RESULT

* EBITDA FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS CAME IN AT CHF 0.5M COMPARED TO CHF -1.4M FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2018

* CONFIRMS ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE OF CHF 12-12.5M FOR FULL YEAR, COMPARED TO CHF 8.8M IN 2018

* FOR H1 2019, COMPANY RECORDED REVENUES OF CHF 5.7M COMPARED TO CHF 3.9M IN H1 2018

* H1 NET RESULT CAME IN AT CHF 0.3M (VERSUS. CHF -1.9M IN H1 2018)