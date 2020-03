March 19 (Reuters) - Asmallworld AG:

* INCREASED FY TOTAL OPERATING INCOME BY 55% TO CHF 13.7 MILLION

* FY EBITDA POSITIVE AT CHF 1.45 MILLION VERSUS NEGATIVE CHF 2.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT AT CHF 1.29 MILLION VERSUS LOSS 3.23 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BY THE END OF 2019, THE COMPANY HAS COMPLETED THE FIRST 2 YEARS OF THE OUTLINED 5-YEAR PLAN

* ON TRACK TO DELIVER ITS TARGETS BY 2022

* NO PLANS TO PAY OUT DIVIDENDS FOR THE PERIOD 2019 IN 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2TZ4hXE Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)