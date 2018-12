BRIEF-Asmallworld: Launch Of Rights Offering, Raises Revenue Guidance For 2018

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asmallworld AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: ASMALLWORLD AG: ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF RIGHTS OFFERING AND RAISES REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* RAISED GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE TO CHF 7.8-8.2M.

* NEW 2.5M SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF CHF 4.00 PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD WILL TAKE PLACE FROM DECEMBER 10 TO 17, 2018

* ANCHOR INVESTOR ASW CAPITAL AG HAS DECLARED TO SUBSCRIBE AT LEAST 1.3M SHARES.

* EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE IN 2018 TO COME IN AT CHF 7.8-8.2M