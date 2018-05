May 30 (Reuters) - Asmallworld AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY EQS-ADHOC: ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX: ASWN) LAUNCHES SHARE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 813’715 NEW SHARES VIA ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILDING AT CHF 11.50 PER SHARE

* PLACEMENT WILL INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL OF ASMALLWORLD AG BY A MAXIMUM OF 9.99%

* NET PROCEEDS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE USED TO FINANCE INVESTMENT OR ACQUISITION PROJECTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)