BRIEF-Asmallworld Raises FY Revenue Guidance

Dec 20 (Reuters) - ASMALLWORLD AG:

* ASMALLWORLD AG EXPECTS TO BE PROFITABLE FOR THE YEAR AND RAISES REVENUE GUIDANCE

* TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT RAISED ITS FULL YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CHF 12.0-12.5M TO CHF 12.5-12.8M, WHICH EQUALS 42-45% OF REVENUE GROWTH YEAR-ON-YEAR

* COMPANY ALSO EXPECTS TO BE PROFITABLE FOR YEAR, BOTH IN TERMS OF EBITDA AND NET INCOME, DESPITE SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS IN ITS TECHNOLOGICAL INFRASTRUCTURE AND EXPANSION OF ITS TRAVEL BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)