April 27 (Reuters) - Asmallworld AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: ASMALLWORLD AG: ASMALLWORLD AG (ASWN) RESPONDS TO THE BAFIN STATEMENT

* SAYS STATEMENT BY BAFIN DOES NOT REFER TO ASMALLWORLD AS COMPANY BUT TO RECOMMENDATIONS OF THIRD PARTIES

* SAYS STRONG SALES GROWTH FOR Q1 AND IS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS TARGETS FOR 2018

* PROACTIVELY SEEKS COOPERATION WITH BAFIN

* SAYS STILL ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE OPERATIONAL TARGETS FOR CURRENT YEAR