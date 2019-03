March 19 (Reuters) - Asmallworld AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: ASMALLWORLD AG ANNOUNCES 2018 FULL YEAR RESULTS; REVENUES GREW BY 75% TO CHF 8.8M

* EXPECTS CONTINUED GROWTH IN 2019 AND SETS ITS 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AT CHF 12.0 TO 12.5M