Oct 5 (Reuters) - ASMALLWORLD AG:

* ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL EXECUTION OF FIRST CLASS & MORE ACQUISITION AND RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* RAISES ITS 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY CHF 1 MILLION

* RAISES ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FROM CHF 6.5-7.0 MILLION TO CHF 7.5-8.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)