Feb 26 (Reuters) - ASM International NV:

* SAYS SO FAR HAVE NOT SEEN A SUBSTANTIAL IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS ON DEMAND OR ITS BUSINESS - EARNINGS CALL

* SAYS SEES LIMITED CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON Q1 AND Q2, WHICH HAS BEEN TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT IN THE GUIDANCE - EARNINGS CALL

* SAYS BASED ON CURRENT SITUATION THERE IS VERY LIMITED RISK THAT CORONAVIRUS WOULD HAVE ANY FURTHER IMPACT ON GUIDANCE - EARNINGS CALL Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)