Jan 17 (Reuters) - ASML HOLDING NV:

* REG-ASML ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CFO TO THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT

* ASML HOLDING NV - TO APPOINT ROGER DASSEN AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ASML HOLDING NV - DASSEN SUCCEEDS WOLFGANG NICKL WHO WILL LEAVE ASML AT END OF APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)