Jan 17 (Reuters) - Asml Holding Nv:

* ASML CFO: SEES REVENUES OF 2.2 BILLION EUROS FROM SALES OF NEWEST “EUV” SYSTEMS IN 2018, SKEWED TOWARD 2H OF YEAR

* ASML CEO: NOT SEEING ANY OVERBUILD OF CAPACITY BY COMPUTER CHIP COMPANIES