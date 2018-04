BRIEF-ASML Holding Announces Q1 Operating Margin Of 28.1%

April 18 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV:

* Q1 NET SALES OF € 2,285 MILLION, NET SYSTEMS SALES VALUED AT € 1,668 MILLION, INSTALLED BASE MANAGEMENT SALES AT € 617 MILLION

* Q1 NET INCOME AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES OF 23.6%

* Q1 NET BOOKINGS OF € 2,442 MILLION, EXCLUDING HIGH-NA EUV ORDERS

* PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE

* SEES Q2 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN € 2.5 BILLION AND € 2.6 BILLION

* SEES Q2 GROSS MARGIN AROUND 43%

* SEES Q2 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS OF ABOUT € 375 MILLION

* 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT

* SEES Q2 SG&A COSTS OF ABOUT € 115 MILLION