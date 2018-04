BRIEF-ASML Holding Plans To Ship 20 EUV Systems In 2018

April 18 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV:

* ASML HOLDING NV - EXPECTS Q2 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN EUR 2.5 BILLION AND EUR 2.6 BILLION

* ASML HOLDING NV - EXPECTS Q2 2018 GROSS MARGIN AROUND 43 PERCENT REFLECTING A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN EUV SALES

* ASML HOLDING NV - CONTINUED GROWTH OF OUR EUV BUSINESS IS CONFIRMED BY NINE MORE ORDERS FOR NXE:3400B EUV SYSTEMS IN Q1

* ASML HOLDING NV - PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018

* ASML HOLDING NV - PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019