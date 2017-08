BRIEF-ASML Holding Q2 net profit rises to 466‍​ million euros

July 19 (Reuters) - ASML HOLDING NV:

* END-QUARTER CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS FOR Q2 EUR 2.51 BILLION

* Q2 NET BOOKINGS EUR 2.38‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.76 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 SYSTEMS BACKLOG EUR ‍​5.35 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.95 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 NET SALES EUR ‍​2.10 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.99 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 GROSS PROFIT EUR 946‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 868 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* ASML HOLDING NV - WILL RESUME ITS 2016-2017 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM‍​

* Q2 NET PROFIT EUR 466‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 408 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* ASML HOLDING NV - FOR Q3 EXPECTS NET SALES AROUND EUR 2.2 BILLION WHICH INCLUDES EUR 300 MILLION EUV REVENUE

* ASML HOLDING NV - FOR Q3 EXPECTS GROSS MARGIN AROUND 43 PERCENT, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS OF ABOUT EUR 315 MILLION

* EXPECT THREE NXE:3400B SHIPMENTS IN THE THIRD-QUARTER OF 2017.‍​

* "CURRENT VIEW IS THAT THE POSITIVE BUSINESS TRENDS THAT WE ARE SEEING IN 2017 ARE LIKELY TO CONTINUE AS WE ENTER 2018" - CEO‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2tEQ7KU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)