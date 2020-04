BRIEF-ASML Refrains From Guidance For Q2 And FY 2020

April 15 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV:

* WE DECIDED TO REFRAIN FROM GIVING GUIDANCE FOR Q2 AND FOR FULL YEAR 2020 - CEO

* ON MARCH 30, 2020 ASML ANNOUNCED THAT, DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES ARISING FROM COVID-19, ASML DECIDED NOT TO EXECUTE ANY SHARE BUYBACKS IN Q2 2020

* THREE-YEAR SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM REMAINS IN PLACE

* DEMAND OUTLOOK IS CURRENTLY UNCHANGED AND WE HAVE NOT ENCOUNTERED ANY PUSH-OUTS OR CANCELLATIONS THIS YEAR - CEO

* OUR ORDER INTAKE IS STRONG - CEO

* DESPITE CHALLENGING CIRCUMSTANCES, TO DATE WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO CONTINUE ASML’S OPERATIONS AND OUR ORDER INTAKE IS STRONG

* THERE IS SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY ABOUT HOW CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WILL IMPACT GLOBAL GDP DEVELOPMENT, END MARKETS, MANUFACTURING CAPABILITY AND SUPPLY CHAIN

* Q1 NET SALES OF EUR 2.4 BILLION, NET INCOME OF EUR 0.4 BILLION, GROSS MARGIN OF 45.1%

* Q1 NET BOOKINGS EUR 3.1 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.40 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ASML HOLDING NV REFINITIV POLL: Q1 REVENUE EUR 2.45 BILLION; Q1 NET INCOME EUR 388.1 MILLION

* END-Q1 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS EUR 4.11 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.28 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ASML INTENDS TO DECLARE A TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019 OF EUR 2.40 PER ORDINARY SHARE, CONSISTING OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.05 PER ORDINARY SHARE, PAID IN NOVEMBER 2019

* A FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF EUR 1.35 PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 22, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)