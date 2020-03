BRIEF-ASML Sees Q1 Revenue Between 2.4 and 2.5 Billion Euros In The Context Of COVID-19 Crisis

March 30 (Reuters) - ASML HOLDING NV:

* ASML UPDATES THE MARKET ON EXPECTED Q1 2020 RESULTS, PRIMARILY RELATED TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* ASML HAS DECIDED NOT TO EXECUTE ANY SHARE BUYBACKS IN Q2 2020

* WE EXPECT THE REVENUE THAT WE WERE NOT ABLE TO RECOGNIZE FOR Q1 AS A RESULT OF THE ISSUES LISTED ABOVE, TO SHIFT TO Q2 AND Q3 OF THIS YEAR

* WE CURRENTLY EXPECT REVENUE IN Q1 TO BE BETWEEN EUR 2.4 BILLION AND EUR 2.5 BILLION

* SOME DELAYS IN DUV SHIPMENTS TO WUHAN, CHINA AS WELL AS TO OTHER CUSTOMERS DUE TO SHIPMENT AND TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19

* WE HAVE EXPERIENCED SOME ISSUES IN OUR SUPPLY CHAIN, WHICH FOR NOW HAVE BEEN SOLVED