BRIEF-ASOS Announces Intention To Conduct Non‑Pre‑Emptive Placing Of New Shares Of 3.5 Pence Each

April 7 (Reuters) - ASOS PLC:

* ASOS PLC - PROPOSED PLACING OF ORDINARY SHARES

* ASOS PLC - ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO CONDUCT A NON-PRE-EMPTIVE PLACING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 3.5 PENCE EACH

* ASOS PLC - TOTAL NUMBER OF PLACING SHARES WILL NOT EXCEED ABOUT 18.8 PER CENT

* ASOS PLC - FINAL STAGES OF PUTTING IN PLACE AN EXTENSION OF £60-80M TO ITS EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* ASOS PLC - BEGUN PROCESS TO CONFIRM ASOS'S ELIGIBILITY FOR, AND SEEK ACCESS TO, COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY