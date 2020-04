April 30 (Reuters) - ASOS PLC:

* AS COVID-19 TOOK HOLD, CUSTOMER DEMAND DROPPED, IMPACTING NUMBER OF PURCHASES AND TYPE OF PRODUCT CUSTOMERS WERE CHOOSING TO BUY

* HAVE HAD TO DELAY SOME ORDERS AND CANCEL OTHERS

* AMOUNT OF MADE STOCK CANCELLED BY ASOS TOTALS APPROXIMATELY£5-6MAT COST VALUE, OR LESS THAN 1% OF TOTAL SPRING/SUMMER 2020 INTAKE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: