BRIEF-ASOS Says Group Sales Down About 20%-25% In Most Recent Three Weeks Of Trading

April 7 (Reuters) - ASOS PLC:

* HY TOTAL ORDERS PLACED OF 41.1M, +19% YEAR ON YEAR

* H1 PBT OF £30.1M, REFLECTING STRONG TRADING AND GOOD PROGRESS REDUCING NON-STRATEGIC COSTS

* DEMAND HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED SINCE CONTAINMENT MEASURES INTRODUCED SINCE END OF H1

* HY GROUP REVENUES 1,596.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 1,314.5 MILLION STG

* GROUP SALES DOWN C.20%-25% IN MOST RECENT THREE WEEKS OF TRADING

* DISRUPTION TO PRODUCT SOURCING FROM CHINA IS MINIMAL; CLOSELY MONITORING EUROPEAN SOURCING

* STRESS TESTING OF SCENARIOS INDICATES WE HAVE SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY UNDER OUR EXISTING £350M RCF

* FINALISING DISCUSSIONS TO SECURE A £60-80M 12-MONTH EXTENSION TO RCF WITH COVENANT ADJUSTMENTS

* REVIEWING TIMING OF PHASED IMPLEMENTATION OF TGR PROGRAMME & PLANNING TO DEFER IMPLEMENTATION UNTIL FY21

* SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK REMAINS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN

* IN SHORT TERM, OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 WILL UNDOUBTEDLY HAVE AN IMPACT ON OUR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE