March 16 (Reuters) - Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd :

* ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD - KEVIN CHIDWICK APPOINTED GROUP CFO, EFFECTIVE MAY 1

* ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD - CHIDWICK SUCCEEDS SCOTT KIRK, WHO WILL LEAVE CO ON APRIL 30, 2020